Autonomous Driving: Towards a new legal framework for civil liability and data markets
News vom 02.02.2017
Hier finden Sie für kurze Zeit die Präsentationen der Dozenten des Workshops "Autonomous Driving: Towards a new legal framework for civil liability and data markets", welcher am 19. Januar 2017 am Institut für Wirtschafts-, Wettbewerbs- und Regulierungsrecht stattgefunden hat:
Keynote
- Prof. Dr. Daniel A. Crane
Frederick Paul Furth Sr. Professor of Law, University of Michigan
"Data Generated by Connected and Autonomoous Vehicles: Ownership, Expolition, Securitiy, and Privacy"
Session 1
- Dr. Jan-Erik Schirmer
Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin
"Achtung, bitte! - Germany's half-hearted draft law on automated vehicles"
- Prof. Dr. Christian Armbrüster
Freie Universität Berlin
"Autonomous vehicles - a shift from automobile liability to product liability?"
- Prof. Dr. Gerhard Wagner
Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin
"The Future of Automobile Liability and Insurance"
Session 2
- Prof. Niko Härting
HÄRTING Rechtsanwälte PartGmbB
"Data protection / data ownership: Computers on wheels - who owns which data?"
- Prof. Dr. Ruth Janal, LL.M.
Freie Universität Berlin
"Car-related data in civil litigation"