The ‘Human Rights under Pressure – Ethics, Law, and Politics’ Programme, FUB

Invites you to Public Lecture and Discussion with *Professor Ingrid Robeyns* Professor for Ethics of Institutions at the Ethics Institute of Utrecht University *HAVING TOO MUCH* ** *May 22nd 2017 – 18.30* Henry-Ford-Building, Freie Universität Berlin, Garystraße 35, Akad. Senatssaal There is widespread agreement in society that poverty is to be avoided, and that our social institutions should be such that they minimize the risk that people will be poor. But what about the opposite of the spectrum – the situation of extreme affluence? Is that a situation that is, from a societal point of view, undesirable? Or are those who condemn situations of extreme riches merely motivated by envy? In this talk, it will be argued that there are various reasons why situations of extreme affluence are undesirable from a moral point of view, given the world as it currently is. Academics, citizens and policy makers should therefore not only be concerned about poverty, but also about riches. Professor Ingrid Robeyns holds the chair in Ethics of Institutions at the Ethics Institute of Utrecht University. Until December 2016 she was also the chair of the Chamber Ethics/Practical Philosophy of the Dutch Research School of Philosophy (OZSW). She has written and published widely on the capability approach, social justice and desirable institutional change.