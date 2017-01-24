The Future of Global Trade: Protectionism vs. Open Markets

Freie Universität Berlin–Indiana University Joint Speaker Series

International Governance in a Multipolar Age

Moderator: Stefan Mair,

Member of the Executive Board BDI - Federation of German Industries

Speakers: David P. Fidler,

Professor, Maurer School of Law Indiana University

Steffen Hindelang,

Associate Professor, Department of Law

Freie Universität Berlin

The last years have seen heated political discussions on the direction global trade should take. Especially in light of current political developments, it seems unclear if policymakers will promote the development and implementation of free trade agreements or if we will see a return to protectionist policies instead. In the third event of the joint speaker series of Freie Universität Berlin and Indiana University, David P. Fidler (IU) and Steffen Hindelang (FUB) will discuss possible developments in global trade and shed light on differing perspectives in Europe and the United States.

Stefan Mair (BDI) moderates the discussion and leads the Q&A session to follow.

The Freie Universität Berlin - Indiana University joint speaker series aims at bringing together scholars from both institutions to discuss current topics of global politics, stir scientific dialogue and research initiatives and trigger public debate.

Thursday, January 26, 2017, 6:30 - 8:00 p.m.

Indiana University Europe Gateway

Gneisenaustr. 27, 10961 Berlin

Please register at iueurope@iu.edu or +49 30 698078849

Please be advised that photos and video recordings of this event will be taken and

might be published for public and non-public purposes.