Prof. de Wet guest lecture on "Military Intervention by Invitation"

On Tuesday, 25 April 2017, Professor Erika de Wet, University of Pretoria, South Africa will give a guest lecture on the topic of "Military Intervention by Invitation in the 21st Century" at Freie Universität Berlin.

Her talk will be commented on by Professor Georg Nolte, Humboldt University Berlin, Member of the UN International Law Commission.

Date and Place: Tuesday, 25 April 2017, 2 pm, Room 2215 at Boltzmannstr. 3. This event is organised in cooperation with the Graduate School "Human Rights Under Pressure".